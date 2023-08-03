An ongoing recall of Tydemy birth control by distributor Lupin Pharmaceuticals is affecting more than 351,000 pills sold from June 3, 2022, to May 31, 2023, the Food and Drug Administration warned consumers Tuesday.

The prescription-only oral contraceptive was distributed nationwide by Lupin Pharmaceuticals, the U.S. subsidiary of the medicine’s Indian-based manufacturer Lupin Limited.

While Lupin Pharmaceuticals initiated the recall on June 23, the initiative was only announced publicly by the company on Saturday. A specific lot labeled L200183 tested high in impurity and low in the inactive ingredient ascorbic acid, commonly called Vitamin C.

The lot labeled L200183 has an expiry date of January 2024. Another recalled lot, L201560, has an expiry date of September 2024. The FDA did not specify whether or not L201560 was tested or why it was also included in the recall.

There are 4,179 boxes, each containing three pouches that each contain 28 pills — a total of 351,036 Tydemy pills are subject to the recall.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals said it has not received any reports of adverse effects or a failure by the medicine to work as intended connected to either of the recalled Tydemy lots.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.