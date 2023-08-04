Lawyers for Kirk Cameron told a public library in Alabama that it is running afoul of the First Amendment by canceling a children’s reading event just days before Mr. Cameron and female swimming and women’s sports activist Riley Gaines were set to appear at the reading.

First Liberty sent a demand letter to the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library asking for a response by Friday after the library said Saturday’s event had to be canceled due to security concerns. The library made its announcement Thursday — just two days ahead of the planned gathering.

According to First Liberty, the room at the library had been reserved for 250 people to attend the Brave Books event and canceling it at the last minute suggests there’s viewpoint discrimination being exercised against Mr. Cameron and his publisher Brave Books.

“The gathering of citizens to hear authors read books at libraries is hardly a novel invention. Further, the exchange of ideas at libraries — including the exchange of ideas that some deem offensive and even dangerous — has been a staple of our American experience and long protected by the First Amendment,” the demand letter read.

In a press release Thursday, the library said it couldn’t host an event where 300 people were expected to gather due to security concerns.

“The Library explored options to make the event logistically possible by consulting the Madison City Police, the Madison City Fire Marshal and City officials. After discussing the logistics of the event with both the Library and the event organizer, the Madison City Police Department and the Madison City Fire Marshal have recommended that the event be held at an alternate location,” the press release read.

A spokesperson for the library did not immediately return a request for comment.

First Liberty said the excuse wasn’t reasonable.

“Appeals to phantom ‘security concerns’ cannot override the First Amendment,” its letter read.

A spokesperson from Brave Books did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr. Cameron and Ms. Gaines were set to appear at the Alabama location, as well as two other libraries in Tennessee and Texas.

“These expensive libraries should really be grateful that so many parents and children are excited to visit them this Saturday. Isn’t that what libraries want?” Mr. Cameron told Fox News Digital Thursday afternoon.

According to a tweet by Mr. Cameron, more than 300 libraries across the U.S. were hosting “See you at the library” events on Saturday hosted by Brave Books for “a day of singing, praying, and reading.”

The events are geared toward supporting free speech and countering cancel culture, which was sparked by more than 50 public libraries not allowing Mr. Cameron to read his book, “As You Grow” — despite at least one of them having hosted Drag Story Hours with drag queen readers.

Some of Mr. Cameron’s book events involve prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance and singing “God Bless America.”

• Alex Swoyer can be reached at aswoyer@washingtontimes.com.