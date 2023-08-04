The Church of Scientology called actress Leah Remini an “anti-free speech bigot” in its response to a lawsuit the former member of the church filed this week.

“This lawsuit is ludicrous and the allegations pure lunacy,” the church said in a statement. “Remini spreads hate and falsehoods for a decade and is now offended when people exercise their right to free speech, exposing her for what she is — an anti-free speech bigot.”

The lawsuit, filed this week in California, says the Church of Scientology carried out a coordinated campaign of “harassment, intimidation, surveillance and defamation” against Ms. Remini after she left the church.

Ms. Remini, who starred in “The King of Queens,” says in the lawsuit that the church’s reaction to her outspoken criticism after leaving in 2013 has cost her relationships and job opportunities.

The church says that’s her own fault.

“If Remini can no longer get a job, she has nobody to blame but herself. Obviously everybody in Hollywood now knows what we already knew: That Remini is a horrible person and toxic to so many who have the misfortune to come in contact with her,” a statement from the church reads.

Ms. Remini is seeking punitive and compensatory damages for the “psychological” harm she has experienced.

Since leaving the Church of Scientology in 2013, Ms. Remini has been a vocal critic of the church. The documentary series “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath,” hosted by Ms. Remini, details the experiences of former members who say the church is abusive.

The Church of Scientology has called the show and other anti-Scientology media Ms. Remini has been involved in hate speech.

