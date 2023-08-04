A 65-year-old D.C. man was found guilty Thursday of armed robbery and felony threats for using a bomb threat to rob a District bank in last October.

Mark Stubblefield walked into a Truist bank last Oct. 20 at 1369 Connecticut Avenue NW while disguised.

Stubblefield then demanded $10,000, and threatened to use an explosive to blow up the tellers if his demands were not met. Within two minutes, the tellers had complied, and Stubblefield left.

The Justice Department did not say what Stubblefield was armed with during the robbery.

After leaving the bank, Stubblefield got on a bus and donned a D.C. Department of Transportation uniform. The Justice Department did not specify whether Stubblefield was ever an employee of the agency.

Witnesses, surveillance camera footage from the bus, and DNA evidence all helped authorities determine Stubblefield was the prime suspect in the bomb threat robbery.

He is due to be sentenced on Oct. 17.

