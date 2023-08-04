Former President Trump on Friday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to intercede in his legal drama, saying his numerous indictments amount to election interference.

“I am leading in all polls, including against Crooked Joe, but this is not a level playing field. It is Election Interference & the Supreme Court must intercede, MAGA!” Mr. Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

It’s not clear what Mr. Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, expects the high court to do. The Supreme Court hears appeals of rulings from lower courts, and none of his cases have gone to trial yet.

The former president also decried the time and money spent to fight the indictments, which were filed by special counsel Jack Smith and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. He said that he’s using “massive amounts of my time & money to adjudicate” the cases.

“Resources that would have gone into ads and rallies will now have to be spent fighting these Radical Left Thugs in numerous courts throughout the Country,” he said.

Mr. Trump’s post comes one day after he pleaded not guilty to four criminal charges stemming from Mr. Smith’s investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol and efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

In addition to the charges in the Jan. 6 case, Mr. Trump also has been indicted on numerous counts related to his handling of classified government documents after leaving the White House, and faces criminal charges in New York accusing him of falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments to two women who alleged affairs with him. He has pleaded not guilty in both cases.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.