Kazakhstan businessman Kenes Rakishev inexplicably wired $142,000 to Hunter Biden in April 2014 so he could buy himself a sports car.

Mr. Rakishev sent the money around the same time then-Vice President Biden dined with him at a Washington restaurant at Hunter Biden’s request.

The details of the gifted car were revealed by Hunter Biden’s former business partner, Devon Archer, during four hours of testimony before House investigators and memorialized in a newly released transcript.

Asked why Mr. Rakishe wired the money, Archer said it was for President Biden’s son to purchase a pricey car. Archer said Hunter Biden at first purchased a Fisker electric car and then switched to a Porsche.

Archer did not know the reason for the payment.

“That’s a business matter between them,” Mr. Archer said.

Around the time Mr. Rakishev wired the payment, Hunter Biden had arranged for his father to attend what would be the first of two dinners with his business associates at Cafe Milano in Washington.

The guest list at the first dinner, which Archer said took place in the spring of 2014 when the elder Mr. Biden was vice president, included several of Hunter Biden’s business associates. Mr. Rakishev was on the list.

Dinner guests also included Karim Massimov, then the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, wealthy Russian real estate tycoon Yelena Baturina and possibly her husband, the late Yury Luzhkov, the former mayor of Moscow. Archer attended the dinner along with another close family business associate, Eric Schwerin.

The elder Mr. Biden entered the restaurant last and shook hands with all the guests before sitting down to dinner.

Archer, who is facing prison time on an unrelated securities fraud conviction, told House investigators the vice president ate dinner with the group and engaged in conversations unrelated to business or his official duties.

“I don’t remember the conversation,” Archer told House investigators. “I just remember he came to dinner, and we ate and kind of talked about the world, I guess, and the weather, and then everybody left.”

Archer’s deposition is part of a broad House probe into the Biden family business deals and whether Mr. Biden engaged in influence peddling with Hunter and his business associates.

In addition to the dinners, Mr. Biden phoned into approximately 20 business meetings arranged by Hunter Biden and Archer, including meetings that took place in Paris and Beijing.

The meetings and dinners contradict Mr. Biden’s assertion that he did not participate in or know anything about his son’s business deals.

Bank records uncovered by House investigators show up to ten Biden family members pocketed millions of dollars from the business deals, most of them carried out while Mr. Biden was vice president.

Around the same time the dinner took place, Ms. Baturina wired $3.5 million to Rosemont Seneca Thornton, a company that Hunter Biden ran along with Archer.

Archer said he believed that wire was some kind of “commission” and should have been directed to another firm he ran, Rosemont Realty, which did not involve Hunter Biden.

“It was not supposed to go there,” he said of the payment sent to Rosemont Seneca Thornton.

Hunter Biden’s Porsche made an infamous appearance on his discarded laptop computer.

The computer hard drive contained photos he took while driving the Porsche 172 mph outside of Las Vegas. The president’s son was on the way to Vegas to smoke crack and party with prostitutes.

• Susan Ferrechio can be reached at sferrechio@washingtontimes.com.