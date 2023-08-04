By Brad Matthews - The Washington Times - Friday, August 4, 2023

A crash on Interstate 30 in Arkansas left road crews dealing with a case of queso — a truck carrying nacho cheese took a spill, leaving the highway covered in the cheesy condiment.

Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation tweeted out photos of the aftermath of Tuesday’s crash.

ARDOT explained to KARK-TV that the crash occurred around midday when the nacho cheese truck merged into the same lane as a truck towing an 18-wheeler, leading to the crash and spill.

No one was injured in the incident, and the road was cleared for traffic by Tuesday evening.

