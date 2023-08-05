Customs and Border Protection personnel working at the Calexico port of entry in California found over 242 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the floorboards of a car Wednesday.

At around 9:57 a.m., a 20-year-old man driving a 2013 sedan of unspecified make and model came up to the port of entry, seeking admission into the United States. After an agent noticed plastic-wrapped packages in the floorboards at first glance, the car was referred for a second inspection.

In the second inspection, human CBP agents and a dog team discovered irregularities in the floorboards and seats of the car, ultimately uncovering 41 packages hidden beneath the upholstery, weighing 242.64 pounds.

The meth, which was seized along with the car by CBP, had a street value of $363,000.

CBP did not specify the nationality of the driver, who was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.

