Three people were shot and killed Saturday night in Southeast, as the District endures a bloody start to August.

Acting Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene of Saturday’s 8 p.m. shooting near the intersection of 16th Street and Good Hope Road in Southeast.

Four people were also taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds. The chief didn’t provide an update on their condition during her news conference.

“This gun violence has to stop. It is incredibly frustrating. We know that someone in the community knows what is happening,” Chief Smith said, urging anyone with information to come forward.

No suspects or persons of interest have been named by police.

Earlier Saturday, violence rattled parts of Northwest after three men were killed in two separate shootings.

Responding officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of U Street NW shortly after 5 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police didn’t provide a lookout for a suspect.

Two men were also shot and killed around 1 a.m. in the Adams Morgan neighborhood.

Officers located the two victims on the 2500 block of Ontario Road NW. A third man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are looking for a Black male with white shoes who was last seen driving a blue Mercedes with the license plate AC666.

Twelve homicides have been reported by law enforcement less than a week into August.

D.C. police data, which was updated Friday, shows 151 homicides recorded so far this year.

That represents a 21% increase from 2022, with violent crime up 37% year-over-year.

