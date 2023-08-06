Police in New York say a cancer doctor carried out a murder-suicide Saturday by shooting her infant child before turning the gun on herself.

New York State Police said Krystal Cascetta, 40, entered her child’s room and shot her baby and then turned the gun on herself around 7 a.m. Saturday at her home in Westchester County.

Authorities said “The scene is consistent with a murder/suicide.”

Police did not disclose the baby’s age and gender.

Dr. Cascetta was a hematology-oncology specialist at Mount Sinai Hospital, according to the hospital’s website. She saw patients at two different locations in Queens.

“The Mount Sinai community is greatly saddened by the tragic loss of a Mount Sinai Health System doctor and her child,” the hospital said in a statement to WABC. “We extend our deepest sympathies to Dr. Cascetta’s family, friends, colleagues, and patients.”

The Daily Mail reported that Dr. Cascetta shared her home with her 37-year-old husband, Tim Talty.

Dr. Cascetta was an accomplished practitioner. She was honored for excellence in care and compassion at Albany Medical College, according to Mt. Sinai’s website.

She also received multiple awards for her performance and her relations with patients while she was a resident at the Hofstra North Shore LIJ School of Medicine, now known as the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell.

