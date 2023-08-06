A defense attorney for Donald Trump said Sunday she expects the former president to receive his fourth set of criminal charges in the coming weeks.

Alina Habba said on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Williams is likely to charge Mr. Trump for his efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results in the next two to three weeks.

“I think that it’s been highly spoken about. I think, if you look at the [traffic] barricades, the fact that she’s got her P.R. team doing fresh pictures for her, it’s a good indicator that Fani wants her moment,” Ms. Habba said.

“She will get on the bandwagon with the rest of the corrupt DAs and AGs that we have seen out of this country,” the lawyer predicted.

Ms. Willis, a Democrat, made comments last week that her long-running probe had concluded and hinted that criminal charges were likely to come.

Mr. Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, pleaded not guilty last week to federal charges for trying to overturn the 2020 election.

He’s also pleaded not guilty in two other criminal cases — one in Florida accusing him of mishandling classified documents and one in New York for purported campaign finance violations over the payment of hush money.

Ms. Habba suggested Mr. Trump’s dominance in the Republican-primary polls was evidence amid the indictments “of how strong Trump just is” and that the charges are for political purposes.

“This is not America. This is not how you fight your political opponents, because you can’t win on issues and you can’t win on policies,” she said. “Your borders are going to hell. We have drugs and pandemic. I mean, it’s a mess. Our country is a mess. So what do they do? They arrest Trump over and over again to distract you from the corruption that’s happening inside the Biden administration and the policies that they can’t win on.”

