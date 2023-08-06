Former Attorney General William P. Barr said Sunday he’s willing to testify against former President Donald Trump at a trial over his ex-boss’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Once a close ally to Mr. Trump, Mr. Barr refused to say whether he appeared as a grand jury witness before last week’s indictment of the ex-president but said “of course” when asked if he would testify during the trial.

“I go through that in my book in painstaking detail, but on three occasions, at least, and I told him in no uncertain terms, that there was no evidence of fraud that would have changed the outcome,” he said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence confirmed Sunday he testified to the grand jury after being subpoenaed but said he has no plans to do so in the trial.

The latest charges marked the third criminal case against the 2024 Republican presidential candidate. The other cases include one in Florida for allegedly mishandling classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate after leaving office and one in New York for alleged campaign finance violations related to hush-money payments before the 2016 election.

Mr. Barr resigned from his post following the 2020 election amid Mr. Trump’s repeated efforts to overturn the results and his unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud.

“I think it satisfied us that there was no basis for concluding that there had been fraud in those instances. Some of them are obvious. One that he keeps on repeating is that there were more people voted then absentee ballots that were requested, and that was mixing apples and oranges,” Mr. Barr said. “Once that was explained to him, we should have heard no more about that.”

