Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota said Sunday that he remains undecided on whether he’ll launch a Democratic primary challenge against President Biden.

“Democrats are telling me they want, not a coronation, but a competition,” Mr. Phillips said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “If we don’t heed that call, shame on us, and the consequences, I believe, are going to be disastrous.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is running against Mr. Biden but has failed to gain significant traction or make a formidable dent in the president’s support among party voters.

Republican presidential candidates have given more praise of Mr. Kennedy, with entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy saying he would choose the Democrat as his running mate.

Mr. Phillips advocated for more competition and conceded that he’s not “well-positioned” to take on a White House bid.

“I do not believe I’m well positioned to run for it right now,” he said. “People who are should jump in because we need to meet the moment. The moment is now. That is what the country is asking.”

