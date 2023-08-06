New York City police charged a social media influencer with inciting a riot Saturday after the online streamer’s video game console giveaway devolved into chaos on Manhattan’s streets.

Kai Cenat, 21, also is facing charges of unlawful assembly after thousands of people, largely teenagers, descended Friday on Union Square and climbed atop vehicles, threw bottles at police officers and got into multiple fights.

Police said they arrested 65 people, including 30 juveniles. At least four people were taken to a hospital for treatment. Three police officers were hurt in the fracas.

“I don’t think people realize the level of discipline that we showed to take a very dangerous, volatile situation and to be able to bring it to a level of resolve without any loss of life or any substantial damage to property and without young people harming themselves,” Mayor Eric Adams said Saturday during a press briefing.

Mr. Cenat first promoted the Friday gathering by posting on social media that he was giving away hundreds of Playstation 5s. He has 4 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 6.5 million followers on streaming platform Twitch.

He said he was uneasy when he arrived at Union Square around 3 p.m.

“They’re throwing tear gas out there,” Mr. Cenat said during a livestream from a vehicle outside of the area. “We’re not going to do nothing until it’s safe. Everybody for themselves, because it’s a war out there, man.”

The streamer eventually made his way through the crowd to Union Square Park. Police later pulled him from the crowd “for his safety.”

Mr. Cenat was issued a desk appearance ticket Saturday. He is set to return to court Aug. 18 to face his charges.

