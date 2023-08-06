Asian-American families are frequent targets for home invasion robberies in the Bay Area, according to a report.

Internal memos from Oakland police show 50 home invasion robberies in the Oakland Hills neighborhood where Asian American families are victimized, according to San Francisco ABC affiliate KGO-TV.

The report didn’t provide a time range for when the 50 home invasions occurred, but police memos obtained by the station indicate that a small group of criminals are largely responsible for the violent break-ins.

Home surveillance video shared by KGO showed an 80-year-old man and his 69-year-old wife victimized by a home invasion while they were watching their grandchildren.

Two robbers broke into the house through a second-floor window on July 31 and held the couple at gunpoint for nearly 40 minutes during the heist.

“During this time, my mom was trying to rush them out of the house by saying, ‘Hey, you know, someone’s going to be home soon. My son-in-law is going to be home from work soon. So we need to hurry up and get what you need,’” the daughter of the victims told KGO. “You know, she offered them cash and said, ‘Hey, if what you’re looking for is cash, here’s cash, but just take it. Please don’t hurt any of us.’”

The suspects made off with $10,000 in cash and jewelry before leaving.

The same family has suffered three attempted break-ins before this most recent incident.

A cinematographer named Tony also told the station that thieves burst into his home around 4 a.m. earlier in July. Tony said one of the robbers chased after the victim with a knife before Tony and his wife barricaded themselves in their room.

“We were just terrified. We were just screaming at the top of our lungs, hoping someone will hear us,” Tony told KGO.

The thieves took $40,000 in camera equipment from the home.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.