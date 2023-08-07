Police in Texas last week arrested an Arkansas cop as part of a child sex-trafficking sting operation.

Police in Texarkana, Texas, charged Telvin Wilson, 31, with online solicitation of a minor after authorities said the Arkansas officer responded to a decoy ad about an underage girl selling herself for sex.

Mr. Wilson was an officer with the police department in Texarkana, Arkansas. The two cities share a name and straddle the Texas-Arkansas border.

The operation was conducted by the Texas city’s authorities. The Arkansas police department fired Mr. Wilson after learning about his arrest, according to Fox News Digital.

Police said Mr. Wilson was nabbed over the decoy ad in which he expressed interest in meeting the “girl” and paying her for sex.

“When the guys showed up and knocked, they were shocked when several police officers answered the door instead of the young girl they were expecting,” police said.

Mr. Wilson is being held on a $100,000 bond at the Bi-State Jail.

The Arkansas police department profiled Mr. Wilson in February, with the officer saying he always wanted to be a cop “that our young people can come and talk to.”

Two other suspects — Adarius Wills and James Willis — were arrested during the two-day operation.

Mr. Wills, 33, was charged with online solicitation of a minor.

Mr. Willis, 37, was charged with online solicitation of a minor, delivery of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, evading arrest, abandoning/endangering a child with intent to return and possession of a controlled substance.

