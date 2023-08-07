Former President Donald Trump on Monday piled on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell by agreeing with Kentuckians who mercilessly booed him at the annual “Fancy Farm” picnic on Saturday.

Mr. McConnell was drowned out by jeers and chants of “retire” as he attempted to deliver remarks in support of Republicans and against Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. Clips of the incident went viral online.

“I AGREE!” Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social. “BOOOOO—RETIRE, RETIRE, RETIRE—BOOOOO!!!”

Mr. McConnell did get some applause interspersed with the heckles, particularly when he went after President Biden and Mr. Beshear, who faces reelection this year.

Mr. McConnell did not acknowledge the heckling while he spoke for several minutes at the picnic, a premier political event in Kentucky that kicks off the fall election season. He received a mix of heckling and applause at the end of his remarks.

The longtime Senate Republican leader received the brutal reception less than two weeks after he froze up at a recent Capitol Hill press conference. He left the lectern for a period before returning, saying he was fine.

Mr. McConnell, 81, suffered a concussion earlier this year after a fall in Washington. The incidents have raised questions about his political longevity, and supporters of Mr. Trump have soured on him alongside the former president.

While Mr. McConnell supported Mr. Trump in 2016 and on key parts of his presidential agenda, Mr. Trump has ridiculed Mr. McConnell as an “old crow” who doesn’t fight hard enough. He has repeatedly attacked the lawmaker after Mr. McConnell condemned Mr. Trump‘s role in the events leading to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

The Washington Times reached out to Mr. McConnell‘s office for comment on the Saturday incident and Mr. Trump‘s comments.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.