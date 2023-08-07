Police in northeast Maryland opened a homicide investigation Sunday after they said they discovered the body of Rachel Morin, a mother of five who was reported missing a day earlier.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said that an “obviously deceased” woman’s body was found just off the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail around 1 p.m. Sunday in Bel Air.

Authorities said they believe it is Ms. Morin’s body, but are awaiting confirmation from the medical examiner.

No suspects or persons of interest have been named at this time. Police said they are confident her death was violent.

“Our detectives have no doubt,” Sheriff Gahler said. “I’m not going to go into what, physically, they observed at the scene. But investigators believe, sadly, that it’s a homicide case.”

Police are unsure about when the 37-year-old went missing.

Her boyfriend, 27-year-old Richard Tobin, first reported her missing late Saturday. Authorities found her car near the trail’s entrance hours later. Police said Ms. Morin could have been missing as early as 6 p.m. Saturday.

Sheriff Gahler hesitated to say there is no threat to the broader Bel Air community at this point in the investigation.

“Thankfully we don’t have too much violent crime in Harford County, but when we have one, I prefer when I can stand here and tell you that the suspect has been arrested or that it’s a targeted crime,” the sheriff said. “I can’t tell you that is the case.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Harford County Sheriff’s Office at 410-836-5430.

