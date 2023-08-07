First lady Jill Biden canceled an event and federal employees were told to leave work early Monday ahead of expected severe weather in the Washington area, which includes a tornado watch over across the region.

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management announced that all federal employees working in the District should leave work by 3 p.m., at which point their offices would be closed.

The announcement was in response to the National Weather Service placing the entire Washington and Baltimore region under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. The agency expected a moderate risk of severe storms Monday, bumping up the weather severity outlook for the area to a level 4 out of 5.

Areas under the tornado watch include portions of Maryland, central and southern Pennsylvania, Virginia and eastern parts of West Virginia.

The weather service warned that a few tornadoes are likely, including the possibility of intense tornadoes.

The weather service also predicted widespread damage from winds up to 75 mph, large hail, and between a quarter- and half-inch of rainfall with localized flooding.

The storms are moving from west to east and are expected to pass through the Washington and Baltimore region between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday.

Local governments also shut down, including the circuit court in Montgomery County, Maryland, and all city facilities in Rockville, Maryland.

The University of Maryland College Park also closed at 3 p.m.

In the District, the 3 p.m. early closures extended to the city’s public libraries, Smithsonian Museums and the National Zoo

Prince George’s County, Maryland, advised residents to delay playing trash and recycling bins at the curbside for pickup until 6 a.m. Tuesday because of the threat of high winds.

Mrs. Bidens event at the White House to announce an education initiative was also canceled because of the weather.

The NWS said to expect a “significant threat for damaging and locally destructive hurricane-force winds, along with the potential for large hail and tornadoes, even strong tornadoes.”

People were advised to go inside to the lowest level possible when they hear thunder and to stay away from windows. Extended power outages are also expected, meaning people should keep their devices charged beforehand.

