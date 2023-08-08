Volunteer divers trying to solve cold cases found 32 cars sunk at the bottom of a lake in Doral, Florida, near Miami International Airport.

Investigator Doug Bishop works for the South Beach nonprofit United Search, which helps solve cold cases involving missing people.

Along with fellow investigator Ken Fleming, Mr. Bishop dived into the lake to help figure out a case of a person who went missing while on the way to the airport.

“We have a case where someone drove from Pinellas County down to pick up their relatives at the airport, and then they disappeared, so, in this spot, we’re near the airport, it’s a large body of water, it has easy access to get into, so we would target that as a potential foul play spot,” Mr. Fleming told WSVN, a Miami Fox TV affiliate, Sunday.

The diving duo’s discovery of 32 cars in the Doral lake brings the number of possibly crime-linked cars found by their operation to 60 across the state. The operation has a database of cases where people were missing along with a vehicle in the South Florida region.

“We have 40 that we’re targeting right now of folks that disappeared, anywhere from two or three months ago to 30, 40 years ago,” Mr. Fleming said.

Local authorities are working to confirm the findings and remove the vehicles.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.