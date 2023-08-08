X owner Elon Musk is offering to pay the legal bills of anyone who was “treated unfairly” by their employer over their activity on Twitter.

“If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill,” he tweeted. “No limit. Please let us know.”

Mr. Musk has not yet provided any details as to how X, formerly Twitter, plans to pay possible legal bills nor has he clarified what qualifies as “unfair” treatment. X is currently dealing with a host of lawsuits itself, including several over failing to pay rent.

The tweet is likely one part of Mr. Musk’s giant rebranding strategy to turn Twitter into X. Mr. Musk wants X to be a haven for free expression.

Since taking over the company late last year, Mr. Musk has made it a goal to limit rules on expression on the site. He has rolled back several content moderation guidelines on the site and fired much of the content moderation team, moves that many say has led to the proliferation of hate speech on the platform.

X has disbanded its press relations department and could not be reached for comment.

