So is this a form of gun-flation, so to speak?

“House Democrats have reintroduced legislation that would impose a 1,000% excise tax on ‘semiautomatic assault weapons’ and high-capacity magazines. Rep. Don Beyer, Virginia Democrat, introduced the legislation Friday along with 24 other House Democrats. Beyer had introduced legislation on the same idea last year with 41 cosponsors, and even with a Democratic-controlled House, the bill remained stuck in committee,” says a new report from Just the News.

Mr. Beyer originally drafted the legislation in early June.

The bill in question — HR 5135 — is meant “To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to impose an additional 1,000% excise tax on the sale of large capacity ammunition feeding devices and semiautomatic assault weapons, and for other purposes,” according to its lengthy title.

“An AR-15, the bestselling U.S. rifle according to NPR, can cost between $400 for a basic model to more than $2000 for a higher-end model. The new tax proposal would increase those prices to a range of $4,000 to $20,000,” Just the News noted.

DEMOCRATS GET ENLIGHTENED

“Democrats discover that retail theft is a problem,” advises an editorial published Tuesday by the Las Vegas Review Journal.

It noted that Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto plus Reps. Dina Titus and Susie Lee — all Nevada Democrats — have arrived in Las Vegas to promote the Combating Organized Retail Crime Act of 2023, which all three have co-sponsored.

The proposal would give federal prosecutors increased power to go after organized theft rings, and comes in response to an increase in inventory “shrinkage” at businesses now dealing with armed and aggressive thieves.

“Making improvements doesn’t entail locking up a mother who steals baby food or a teenager who lifts a candy bar. It simply means sending the message that there are consequences for engaging in illegal behavior — particularly over and over again,” the editorial said.

“Expanding federal statutes to attack large-scale retail theft operations may do a modicum of good by adding more resources to the fight, although state and local laws already exist to combat such activity. But it might be just as effective for voters to recognize that Democrats who advocate defunding the police or ignoring whole portions of the criminal code are neither compassionate nor working in the best interests of their constituents,” the editorial concluded.

FOXIFIED

During the week of July 31-Aug. 6, Fox News was once again the most-watched cable network of all, besting its news and non-news competition alike with an average of 2.1 million daily primetime viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.

In comparison, CNN drew an audience of 814,000 and MSNBC 1.8 million during the primetime hours. Fox News also aired 63 of the top 100 cable telecasts throughout the week as well.

During the daytime viewing hours, the network drew a daily average audience of 1.2 million viewers — the most watched cable channel of all for the 129th straight week.

The overall standout programs include “The Five,” with 2.8 million viewers, followed by “Jesse Watters Primetime” (2.4 million viewers), “Hannity” (2.3 million) and “The Ingraham Angle” (2 million).

THE TINIEST PRESIDENT

Here’s some insight from Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy, who has just returned to the airwaves following several weeks of paternity leave. He has a new family member named Bridget — and praised his new daughter for regularly rising each day at 7 a.m.

“I get up with her. I give her a bottle, we go for a walk, do some playtime,” Mr. Doocy said in an interview with his fellow hosts from “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday.

He also shared some photos, particularly citing one particular item in little Bridget’s wardrobe. It had a noteworthy motto on the front which might suggest that his daughter could one day occupy the White House.

“There she is in a Future President onesie,” Mr. Doocy explained.

“So, keep an eye out for that for the Fox News Democracy 2060 coverage,” he added.

TRUMP AND THE VETS

Former President Donald Trump has launched the “Veterans for Trump Coalition” in New Hampshire, according to a news release from his campaign, shared Tuesday with Inside the Beltway.

His effort has support from Rep. Brian Mast, Florida Republican and an Army veteran, along with 120 New Hampshire military vets who have also endorsed Mr. Trump in his quest for the White House.

“When President Trump was commander in chief, our nation’s veterans had a leader fighting to ensure that their service and sacrifices to our country were honored,” Hillsborough County Attorney and Marine Corps veteran John Coughlin — co-chair of New Hampshire Veterans for Trump — said in a written statement.

“President Trump has always been a champion for the men and women who served our nation by ensuring they received great care, benefits, and jobs. He held corrupt government bureaucrats accountable for their lack of care and made sure the VA was treating veterans with honor and dignity,” Mr. Coughlin said.

State Rep. Joe Pitre, an Air Force veteran who also serves as co-chair of New Hampshire Veterans for Trump, said in a written statement that “we are uniting to send President Trump back to the White House.”

POLL DU JOUR

• 28% of U.S. adults think former President Donald Trump’s health and age would have “no effect at all” on his ability to fulfill his duties.

• 52% of Republicans, 22% of independents and 12% of Democrats agree.

• 34% overall think his health and age would have “little effect” on his ability to fulfill his duties as president.

• 37% of Republicans, 36% of independents and 29% of Democrats agree.

• 26% overall say his health and age would “severely limit” his ability to do the job.

• 5% of Republicans, 27% of independents and 45% of Democrats agree.

• 12% overall are not sure about the issue.

• 6% of Republicans, 16% of independents and 14% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted July 29-Aug. 1.

