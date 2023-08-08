“Jeopardy!” will use previous contestants and questions to comply with the writers’ strike, the show announced this week.

Showrunner Michael Davies announced on the “Inside Jeopardy!” podcast that the show would use previous winners and repeat some questions to fill out the newest season of the trivia show.

The new season starts Sept. 11.

“We’re going to open the season with a second-chance tournament for players from season 37 who lost their initial game,” Mr. Davies said, adding that winners will advance to wild-card rounds.

He said contestants will be asked questions from previous seasons or questions that staff wrote before the strike.

