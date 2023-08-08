President Biden on Tuesday praised the bravery of three men who died in a midair collision while fighting a California fire Sunday.

Personnel were battling a structure fire in Cabazon near Palm Springs that spread to the surrounding brush when two helicopters collided. One landed safely, but the other crashed into a hillside, killing Cal Fire Assistant Chief Josh Bischof, Cal Fire Capt. Tim Rodriguez and contracted pilot Tony Sousa, according to KABC.

“Every day, firefighters run toward danger, while everyone else runs the other way, because being a firefighter is not what they do — it’s who they are,” Mr. Biden said in a statement. “This tragedy is yet another example of their incredible bravery.”

The president said wildfires are becoming more frequent and severe, citing problems like drought and climate change. He said that’s why his administration is spending more on anti-wildfire efforts.

“We owe it to our firefighters and their families to do everything we can to prevent these dangerous fires in the first place,” Mr. Biden said.

