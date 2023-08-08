Christopher Nolan’s biopic “Oppenheimer” will extend its theatrical 70 mm Imax run through the end of August due to popular demand.

Originally, showings of the 70 mm Imax prints were going to run until only Aug. 17. However, after a historic opening, helped by the “Barbenheimer” craze, the film has had its run extended until month’s end.

Only 19 theaters in the U.S. are equipped to show a 70 mm Imax print, making the screenings of the film wildly popular. “Oppenheimer” runs over three hours, which translates to an 11-mile long 70 mm Imax print that weighs 600 pounds.

While the process of playing a 70 mm Imax print is time-consuming and expensive, many experts, including the director, Mr. Nolan, believe it’s the appropriate way to watch the film.

“It actually looks better in film. It’s not just about nostalgia. It’s a better experience,” Imax CEO Richard Gelfond told Variety.

“Oppenheimer” will dominate Imax screens until “The Equalizer 3” makes its debut in September. “Dune: Part Two” also is expected to control most Imax screens across the country when it arrives in early November.

The extension of the “Oppenheimer” theatrical run will certainly add to the already monumental ticket sales the atomic bomb epic has garnered since it debuted in July. The film” has grossed over $550 million worldwide, an astounding figure for an R-rated three-hour drama. Imax sales have accounted for at least 22% of the movie’s ticket sales worldwide.

• Vaughn Cockayne can be reached at vcockayne@washingtontimes.com.