An octogenarian resident of Conowingo, Maryland, in Cecil County was arrested Tuesday on charges of arson.

Phillip Fleming, 86. is accused of torching his neighbor’s BMW on Monday night after a long-running spat.

Firefighters found the BMW aflame at about 9:15 p.m.

Investigators said surveillance video captured the perpetrator crossing the street to set the car ablaze while it was sitting in a driveway.

Mr. Fleming was arrested in the woods behind his nearby house, and he’s been charged with second-degree arson, first- and second-degree malicious burning, malicious destruction of property worth over $1,000 and failure to comply with a peace order.

The peace order was filed earlier this year on behalf of the girlfriend of the owner of the 2019 BMW X3 that was torched, according to investigators cited by WTTG-TV.

Despite successful efforts to douse the flames, the interior of the car was too damaged to salvage, making it a total loss, the Baltimore Sun reported.

