Police in Chicago charged a man Monday for intentionally shooting and killing a 9-year-old girl because the child was playing too loudly in the neighborhood.

Michael Goodman, 43, is facing first-degree murder charges for walking up to Serabi Medina and shooting her in the head Saturday night as the girl was returning home from getting ice cream.

Police said the girl’s father, who was not identified, tackled the assailant in response. The shooter’s gun went off during the struggle and struck Mr. Goodman above the eye.

Serabi was pronounced dead at a hospital soon after the incident.

Mr. Goodman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Neighbors told the Chicago Sun-Times that Mr. Goodman, who lives across the street from Serabi’s family, had complained about noise on the street and even talked to the girl’s father about it.

“Yesterday, when he came out, before he shot her, he had said something about them being too loud,” neighbor and family friend Megan Kelley told the newspaper Sunday. “It just didn’t make sense. None of it made sense. Everybody in the community would just tell him they are just kids having fun playing, just let them be.”

