A brushfire that began in Cedar Park, Texas, Tuesday destroyed a building at an apartment complex and damaged three others.

The fire is being called the Parmer Lane Fire, taking its moniker from a nearby thoroughfare. Cedar Park is 16 miles northwest of Austin.

The blaze began at 6 p.m. with a grass fire before spreading to the Bexley at Silverado apartment complex.

Texas A&M Forest Service workers and Cedar Park firefighters were able to keep the flames from hitting the nearby Whitestone Landing townhomes from Tuesday night into Wednesday.

“I just opened my back door, saw the blaze. I heard the sirens like for 15 minutes. I didn’t think anything of it. The first thing I saw was my car and flames right behind it. So I just grabbed my keys. I didn’t put any shoes on. I had shoes in my car. I just got out of there, man,” evacuee Isaac Anzaldua told KTBC, an Austin Fox affiliate.

As of Wednesday morning, 60% of the 50-acre conflagration had been contained. Two slight injuries associated with the fire were reported by officials.

The Texas A&M Forest Service posted a map Wednesday of the fire’s acreage on the X social media site.

Information map of the #ParmerLaneFire in Williamson County showing an estimated 50 acres as of Aug. 9, 2023. Please note, this is a preliminary perimeter and is subject to change. pic.twitter.com/cYVeA7bCMz</ a> — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) August 9, 2023

