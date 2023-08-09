An employee of a Lakewood, Colorado, driving school received a traffic citation after steering through the glass storefront while trying to park Tuesday.

In a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, the Lakewood Police Department put up a photo of a gray Hyundai Tucson sticking out of the broken storefront, noting, “Thankfully there was only one minor injury. Several people were able to dive out of harm’s way.”

A sign exhorting customers to “Learn To Drive” at the Community Driving School appears above the storefront in the police photo.

User @2ndShermanMarch responded to the Lakewood police post with footage taken by surveillance cameras at the store High Roller Smoke & Vape, which is inside the same shopping center.

While police claimed the unidentified motorist was an instructor at the school, owner Steve Rohman told The Denver Post that he “was a new employee. He was not yet certified as a driving instructor. It was his second day. He had not started any in-car instruction with students.”

Mr. Rohman expects his school to reopen by Friday.

