Sen. Dianne Feinstein was hospitalized Tuesday after suffering a “minor fall” in her San Francisco home and was later released that same day, according to the California Democrat’s spokesperson.

Ms. Feinstein, 90, was previously hospitalized earlier this year for several weeks after being diagnosed with shingles, an illness that created a monthslong absence from the Senate.

Her office revealed the latest health scare following a report from TMZ.

“Senator Feinstein briefly went to the hospital yesterday afternoon as a precaution after a minor fall in her home,” a Feinstein spokesperson said. “All of her scans were clear, and she returned home.”

Ms. Feinstein, who’s held her seat for 30 years, is not seeking reelection in 2024 but has faced mounting calls to resign from Democratic colleagues and voters over questions about her cognitive health.

