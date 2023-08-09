Former President Donald Trump is claiming the Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney who is expected to bring a fourth indictment against him was having an affair with a gang member.

At a campaign rally in New Hampshire on Tuesday, Mr. Trump accused District Attorney Fani Willis without offering any basis for the claim.

“They say there’s a young woman, a young racist, in Atlanta, and they say, I guess, they say she was after a certain gang, she ended up having an affair with the head of the gang or a gang member,” Mr. Trump said.

He said of Ms. Willis: “This is a person who wants to indict me. She’s got a lot of problems, but she wants to indict me to try and run for some other office.”

The former president didn’t elaborate on his charge.

Conservative online commentator Laura Loomer last week accused Ms. Willis of having an affair with rapper YSL Mondo, who said Ms. Willis defended him in court in an assault case in 2019.

“Atlanta DA Fani Willis, who is targeting Donald Trump in Georgia … failed to disclose a previous relationship she had with a gang banger she was supposed to be prosecuting,” Ms. Loomer wrote on the social media platform X.

Ms. Willis is expected to soon announce an indictment involving Mr. Trump’s efforts to overturn the presidential election in Georgia in 2020.

The former president also has criticized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Special Counsel Jack Smith as racist and corrupt after they brought indictments against him.

