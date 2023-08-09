BELEN, N.M. — President Biden said Wednesday that accusations he sat in on his son Hunter’s business calls are “not true.”

The president, after holding an event on clean energy, was asked by a reporter about the allegation by former Hunter Biden business associate Devon Archer that the elder Biden sat in on more than two dozen of his son’s business calls while he was vice president.

“I knew you’d have a lousy question,” the president chided the reporter who asked the question, Peter Doocy of Fox News.

Asked why it was a lousy question, the president replied, “Because it’s not true.”

Archer told House lawmakers investigating the Biden family’s financial dealings that it was routine for Mr. Biden to sit in on his son’s business calls. Hunter Biden allegedly invoked his father’s name to pressure foreign business leaders to engage in lucrative deals with him.

The president has repeatedly denied knowing anything about his son’s business deals, which Republicans cite as examples of pay-to-play politics due to the elder Biden’s influence in Washington.

• Dave Boyer reported from Washington.

