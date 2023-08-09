A Charleston, West Virginia, man wanted in connection with a Nov. 30, 2022, slaying was arrested by U.S. marshals in Baltimore Wednesday.

Matthew “Doobie” Daughtery, 24, was taken into custody at around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Stricker Street at the address of an associate.

Mr. Daughtery is one of four people charged with first-degree murder in the Nov. 30, 2022, death of Huntington, West Virginia, resident Christopher Johnson, 40.

Johnson, who was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1800 block of 9th Avenue in Huntington, died later that day in a hospital.

Mr. Daughtery and fellow suspects Malik Hawk, Lawrence Foye and Demarquis Patterson are accused of conspiring to kill Johnson.

Two of the other suspects were apprehended almost two months later after a traffic stop on Interstate 64 near Hurricane, West Virginia, and the third was taken into custody in Buffalo later the same day, leaving only Mr. Daughtery at large, according to WSAZ-TV.

“He had a little bit of street experience on how to evade apprehension. I will say we’ve been doing this since 1789 and every day we get better at our jobs. You can run from us all you want but we’re eventually going to find you,” Deputy U.S. Marshal for Southern West Virginia Mark Waggamon told West Virginia MetroNews.

In late June, the U.S. Marshals Service had offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Mr. Daughtery’s arrest.

Mr. Waggamon said the arrest was made without the aid of outside information.

“This fugitive was found by several experienced law enforcement officers, working long hours, and doing good, old fashioned, police work,” Mr. Waggamon explained to West Virginia MetroNews.

