JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fired an Orlando-area prosecutor for soft-on-crime policies that he said allowed violent criminals to escape serious charges and roam free, further endangering the community.

Mr. DeSantis, who recently rebooted his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination, signed an executive order Wednesday firing State Attorney Monique Worrell, whose jurisdiction includes Orange and Osceola counties.

“The people of Central Florida deserve to have a State Attorney who will seek justice in accordance with the law instead of allowing violent criminals to roam the streets and find new victims,” said Mr. DeSantis, who is running a distant second to former President Donald Trump in the primary.

Mr. DeSantis said he’s authorized to suspend a state officer under the Florida constitution.

It’s the second time Mr. DeSantis has ousted a prosecutor over soft-on-crime policies. He forced out Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren last year, and state courts have upheld the firing.

Mr. DeSantis‘ move to replace Ms. Worrell followed a complaint from the police union that accused Ms. Worrell of “soft on crime” policies that freed a man who shot and critically injured two Orlando Police Department officers on Friday.

“Monique Worrell‘s soft on crime stance has yet again let the citizens of Orlando down,” union officials posted on their Facebook page. “When is this reckless behavior going to end?

According to Ms. Worrell’s office, the shooter had a long rap sheet as well as two pending arrest warrants in Florida and one in Georgia. He was wanted for a fatal shooting in Miami.

Ms. Worrell accused the police union of spreading misinformation and said her office “cannot stop crime from happening,” and pointed out the shooter was held on $125,000 bond earlier this year for a charge of sexual battery involving a child.

Ms. Worrell was elected in 2020 and her campaign ads were funded by billionaire George Soros, who has worked to elect dozens of liberal prosecutors throughout the country.

Mr. DeSantis replaced Ms. Worrell with Andrew Bain, who most recently served as an Orange County judge for the 9th Judicial Circuit.

Sen. Rick Scott, Florida Republican and the state’s former governor, said he supports Mr. DeSantis‘ decision to fire Ms. Worrell.

“This is the right move,” Mr. Scott posted on the social media site X. “Democrats’ soft-on-crime policies are eroding our communities and families’ ability to feel safe. In February, I called on SA Monique Worrell to deliver the justice and accountability needed for the families affected by shootings in her district and said her suspension would be fully justified. She failed to do her job. Families deserve better.”

