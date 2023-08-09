DEVELOPING:

Special counsel Jack Smith sought and obtained a search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account in January, according to court documents released Wednesday.

Twitter initially resisted complying with the warrant, resulting in a federal judge fining the company $350,000 for contempt. The prosecutor’s search was secret, and Twitter, since rebranded as X, was barred from telling Mr. Trump about the search warrant.

