By Dave Boyer - The Washington Times - Wednesday, August 9, 2023

DEVELOPING:

Special counsel Jack Smith sought and obtained a search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account in January, according to court documents released Wednesday.

Twitter initially resisted complying with the warrant, resulting in a federal judge fining the company $350,000 for contempt. The prosecutor’s search was secret, and Twitter, since rebranded as X, was barred from telling Mr. Trump about the search warrant.

