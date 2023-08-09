A Silsbee, Texas, woman had her right arm savaged by a hawk last month after a snake that the bird had dropped wrapped itself around the limb.

Peggy Jones, 64, was mowing her backyard on July 25 when a snake fell out of the sky onto her right arm, proceeding to wrap itself around the limb.

“I immediately screamed and started swinging my arm to shake the snake off,” she told The New York Times. “I was screaming, ‘Jesus, help me, please, Jesus, help me!’”

It was then that the hawk that had dropped the snake swooped in after it.

The embattled snake snapped toward Ms. Jones’ face and eyes, which were protected by a pair of glasses, while the hawk used its beak and talons to try and pry the snake away.

Given that the snake was clinging to Ms. Jones’ arm, the hawk’s initial efforts to retake its prey were not successful.

“The hawk grabbed the snake that was wrapped around my arm and pulled it like he was going to carry it away. And when he did, it flung my arm up. The hawk was carrying my arm and the snake with it,” Ms. Jones explained to CBS News.

She managed to get out of the encounter without a snake bite, although it was a close call.

“I discovered the lens on my glasses was broken and there was snake venom on my glasses,” Ms. Jones told KPRC-TV, a Houston NBC affiliate.

Although people have expressed sympathy for what they see as an unlucky incident, she disagrees.

“I consider myself to be the luckiest person alive. I was attacked by a snake and a hawk and I lived to tell about it,” Ms. Jones said.

