ASHBURN — Since taking over the Washington Commanders, Josh Harris has had no shortage of local leaders who have lined up to express interest in helping the team build a new stadium.

Legislation in Congress was introduced to potentially build a new stadium at the site of RFK Stadium. District Mayor Muriel Bowser has repeatedly said there’s “only one place” for the Commanders to build. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin also made his case, saying at a recent practice that his state was the “best place” to host a professional football team.

On Wednesday, it was Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s turn to make a sales pitch.

Mr. Moore said he’s held “extensive conversations” with Harris and his ownership group about keeping the Commanders in Prince George’s County, where the team’s FedEx Field is located.

The Democratic governor spoke with reporters from the Commanders’ headquarters in Ashburn, where he took in that day’s training camp practice. Mr. Moore was the latest politician to visit the Commanders in the wake of last month’s sale as Mr. Youngkin and other officials have also stopped by.

“When you’re watching the energy that’s happening right here around this team and you’re watching the energy that’s happening right now in the state of Maryland, this is a perfect marriage,” Mr. Moore said. “The Commanders are an incredibly important, vital part of not just our economy, but a part of our culture.

“So we know this is going to be a championship team going forward. It’s exciting about the vision the new ownership has in coming on board. … We’re excited for them to grow and build and win in the state of Maryland.”

Mr. Moore said he has the support of his state’s Legislature to keep the team in Prince George’s County, adding the state is willing to “make the investments” needed to do so. He pointed to the state’s $400 million investment in the Blue Line Corridor, the area that surrounds the team’s stadium.

Washington’s lease at FedEx Field does not expire until 2027. But the timeline for the Commanders to find a new home could be longer now that Harris has bought the team. The new owner said last month that the team had other priorities to address first before focusing on a new stadium.

“We see the timeline as we’re moving now,” Mr. Moore said, later adding, “We are not waiting. We are not delaying. We are not stalling. We are letting people know right now that we want the Commanders in Prince George’s County. And we’re going to move aggressively to make that case.”

• Matthew Paras can be reached at mparas@washingtontimes.com.