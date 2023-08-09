In a bid to attract key advertisers, X will start using brand safety tools as part of a new ad-tech partnership.

The partnership is between X and Integral Ad Science, a company that sells ad verification technology. X is interested in the company’s pre-bid tools, which let ad firms ensure their marketing will not appear next to certain material.

X has signed a one-year contract with the company and expects the technology to be in place by the end of this year.

IAS’ technology has been part of Twitter, now X, for years, but the deal will add the pre-bid tech. The technology is already in use at Google, YouTube and TikTok.

The partnership comes after several reports claimed that strong content from the left and right increased after billionaire Elon Musk bought Twitter in October. X has denied the reports and recently sued the nonprofit Center for Countering Digital Hate after the group accused Twitter of not acting against users who post certain content.

Meanwhile, Mr. Musk is wildly popular among conservatives, some of whom were banned from Twitter during the previous regime.

