WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI on Wednesday was conducting a planned search of President Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home as part of its investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents, the president’s personal lawyer said.

The search follows a 13-hour, top-to-bottom review of his Wilmington, Delaware, home on Jan. 20, when agents located additional documents with classified markings and also took possession of some of his handwritten notes.