Hunter Biden is reportedly suing multiple people involved in the handling of his notorious laptop.

According to a report Wednesday by CBS News, the presidential son is demanding state and federal investigations regarding the spread of the material and threatening a defamation lawsuit against Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Letters were sent, CBS reported, to the Delaware attorney general, the Department of Justice, the IRS and attorneys for Fox News and Mr. Carlson.

“This marks a new approach by Hunter Biden and his team,” a source “familiar with Biden’s approach,” told CBS News. “He is not going to sit quietly by as questionable characters continue to violate his rights and media organizations peddling in lies try to defame him.”

The letters to state and federal investigators seek probes of former computer repair-shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac; Rudolph W. Giuliani and Stephen Bannon, both former advisers to former President Donald Trump; their attorney Robert Costello and unnamed others.

Those parties and others are united, according to legal claims cited by CBS, by there being “considerable reason to believe violated various Delaware laws in accessing, copying, manipulating, and/or disseminating Mr. Biden’s personal computer data.”

