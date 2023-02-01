An additional four suspects in the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise were transferred into U.S. custody Tuesday, joining three others already charged and arrested in the killing, which was part of an unsuccessful coup attempt.

Dual Haitian-American citizens James Solages, 37, and Joseph Vincent, 57, along with Colombian national German Rivera, 44, are charged with “conspiring to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support and resources resulting in death,” according to a Justice Department announcement.

The trio, along with other suspects, are accused of meeting with aspiring Haitian-American political candidate Christian Sanon in South Florida in April 2021 in order to discuss regime change in the country and support for Mr. Sanon.

After the meeting, according to authorities, Mr. Solages received a list of the material and equipment needed to successfully launch a coup in Haiti, a list he is then alleged to have sent on to Mr. Sanon. Items on the list included multiple types of firearms, grenades, teargas, and bulletproof vests.

Mr. Sanon is accused of procuring vests in May 2021 for a private military force of 20 Colombian nationals to have been led by Mr. Rivera.

Mr. Sanon is further accused of having 20 ballistic vests sent to Haiti on June 10, 2021, to equip this force, but without having the required export licensing and documentation.

A separate criminal complaint regarding the other three suspects also charges Mr. Sanon with “conspiring to smuggle goods from the United States and cause export information not to be filed, as well as with smuggling goods from the United States and providing unlawful export information.”

In June 2021, the plan changed, according to U.S. and Haitian authorities. Instead of installing Mr. Sanon, an unnamed former judge of the Haitian Supreme Court would be the figurehead.

According to authorities, the judge signed an under-the-table document requesting Moise’s arrest and offering immunity to participants in the coup.

Plans to fly Moise to an undetermined location after his arrest fell through after the group could not acquire a plane, authorities allege.

Mr. Solages, Mr. Vincent, Mr. Rivera and others are accused of meeting at a house near Moise’s presidential residence on July 6, 2021, in order to distribute equipment and inform the military element that the goal had shifted and they would kill Moise.

On July 7, Moise was assassinated in his residence by a group of individuals, some of whom were wearing ballistic vests.

Haitian authorities arrested Mr. Solages, Mr. Vincent, Mr. Sanon, and Mr. Rivera, and kept them until their transfer into U.S. custody Tuesday.

If convicted, Mr. Solages, Mr. Rivera, and Mr. Vincent all face life in prison. Mr. Sanon faces up to 20 years if convicted.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.