Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida is set to cross his state’s border to headline the Alabama Republican Party‘s winter meeting.

Mr. DeSantis is expected to run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and polls suggest he could prove to be former President Donald Trump’s most formidable rival.

“Governor DeSantis is well known for his common sense conservative values, and defending the people of Florida from government overreach,” the Alabama Republican Party said in an email blast.

“He is one of America’s strongest Republican leaders, and this is your chance to come see him in person,” the state party said.

The dinner is scheduled for March 9 and tickets are being sold for $250 per person or $400 per couple.

