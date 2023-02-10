The FBI conducted a consensual search of former Vice President Mike Pence’s home in Indiana on Friday and retrieved one document with classified markings and other materials.

Lawyers for Mr. Pence previously disclosed that classified documents were mixed in with materials at the home, fueling concerns about the number of government secrets showing up at former leaders’ offices and residences.

Mr. Pence’s team agreed to a deeper search of the home on Friday.

“The Department of Justice completed a thorough and unrestricted search of five hours and removed one document with classified markings and six additional pages without such markings that were not discovered in the initial review by the vice president’s counsel,” Pence adviser Devin O’Malley said Friday. “The vice president has directed his legal team to continue its cooperation with appropriate authorities and to be fully transparent through the conclusion of this matter.”

A member of Mr. Pence’s legal team was present during the search but Mr. Pence was out on the West coast to be with the families of his son and daughter, each of which welcomed newborns this week — his second and third grandchildren, according to a person familiar with the search.

The scope of the search included both papers with classified markings and materials that might be covered by the Presidential Records Act, which says that any records created or received by the president as part of constitutional, statutory or ceremonial duties should be considered the property of the U.S. government.

Agents conducted a similar, consensual search of President Biden’s home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, after classified documents were discovered at the president’s think tank office in Washington and home in Wilmington, Delaware.

They did not find classified documents but left with handwritten notes from Mr. Biden’s time as vice president.

The Pence and Biden searches contrast with the sudden raid of former President Donald Trump’s home in Florida in August.

Agents cited a lack of cooperation from Mr. Trump’s team in retrieving classified documents as the reason for the raid.

