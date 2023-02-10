The FBI reportedly showed up at former Vice President Mike Pence’s home in Indiana on Friday as part of a consensual look for sensitive government documents.

Lawyers for Mr. Pence previously disclosed that classified documents were mixed in with materials at the home, fueling concerns about the number of government secrets showing up at former leaders’ offices and residences.

Mr. Pence’s team arranged for a deeper search of the home. A police officer who was blocking Mr. Pence’s street confirmed the search to Politico.

Agents conducted a similar, consensual search of President Biden’s home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, after classified documents were discovered at the president’s think tank office in Washington and home in Wilmington, Delaware.

They did not find classified documents but left with handwritten notes from Mr. Biden’s time as vice president.

The Pence and Biden searches contrast with the sudden raid of former President Donald Trump’s home in Florida in August.

Agents cited a lack of cooperation from Mr. Trump’s team in retrieving classified documents as the reason for the raid.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.