Transportation Security Administration officers found a loaded gun in a man’s carry-on luggage this week at Richmond International Airport.

The firearm, a .22 caliber handgun, was loaded with five bullets, TSA said.

The gun was caught as the Chester, Virginia, man entered the security checkpoint. The X-ray unit alerted on the carry-on bag, which required a closer inspection. The firearm was removed by the local police who confiscated the gun and cited the man on weapons charges.

Unlike other forgetful fliers who have brought guns through security, the unnamed traveler had a different excuse.

The gun, he claimed, was not his, and neither was the carry-on bag. Both items belonged instead to the man’s father, and the flier was apparently unaware that the gun was inside the bag.

“I hope this serves as a reminder to others to search their carry-on bags before leaving home to ensure that there are no prohibited or illegal items inside. Better yet, start with an empty bag when packing,” TSA Federal Security Director for Richmond International Airport Robin Burke said.

Richmond International Airport was one of the multiple U.S. airports that set gun seizure records in 2022, with 24 firearms confiscated. Of those guns, 92% were loaded at the time.

In 2023, the airport has now had two gun seizure incidents, including this latest incident on Thursday.

Mr. Burke said he hopes that this recent seizure is not a harbinger of forgetful fliers to come.

“Our officers are good at their jobs, but that is not the type of record we want to set. We would much rather see travelers pack their firearms properly for a flight or leave them at home,” Mr. Burke said.

The nationwide penalty for airport firearms violations was recently raised to $14,950. Americans brought 6,542 guns to 262 of the 430 airport checkpoints nationwide in 2022. Of those, 88% were loaded.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.