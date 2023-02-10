As spring break approaches, the State Department has a warning for American vacationers to skip six Mexican states due to the persistence of crime, including kidnappings.

The states deemed off-limits are Colima, Michoacan, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, Zacatecas and Guerrero.

“Criminal groups target public and private passenger buses, as well as private automobiles traveling through Tamaulipas, often taking passengers and demanding ransom payments. Heavily armed members of criminal groups often patrol areas of the state and operate with impunity, particularly along the border region,” the warning reads.

State Department officials urge Americans to reconsider travel to an additional seven Mexican states. U.S. authorities ding five states for kidnapping and crime — Baja California, Chihuahua, Guanajuato, Jalisco and Sonora — with two more, Morelos and Durango, circled for crime alone.

“Travelers should remain on main highways and avoid remote locations. Of particular concern is the high number of homicides in the nontourist areas of Tijuana. Most homicides appeared to be targeted; however, criminal organization assassinations and territorial disputes can result in bystanders being injured or killed,” the officials said, explaining their warning regarding Baja California.

Even resort areas in Mexican states may not be safe.

“There is a cartel presence in these resorts. They’re not going to have their name on there. They’re going to other individuals that have interest in the companies already, and I think one of the main reasons is to launder their money,” Robert Almonte, a former U.S. marshal in the western district of Texas, told NewsNation.

Only two of Mexico’s states, Campeche and Yucatan, are given the lowest designation, wherein travelers are recommended to take normal precautions.

Quintana Roo, home to Caribbean tourist areas Cancun, Tulum and Cozumel, has the second-level designation of “take increased caution” due to crime and kidnapping.

Mr. Almonte thinks Americans should force change in Mexico by voting with their feet and wallets.

“We’ve had enough. We’re not going to Mexico until you guys get your house in order,” Mr. Almonte suggested on NewsNation.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.