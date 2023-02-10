President Biden’s communications director, Kate Bedingfield, will step down at the end of the month, the White House announced Friday, adding to the growing administration shake-up.

Ms. Bedingfield, who has been with Mr. Biden since his 2021 inauguration, will be succeeded by Ben LaBolt, a former adviser to President Barack Obama.

Mr. Biden praised Ms. Bedingfield as a “loyal and trusted adviser, through thick and thin” in a statement announcing her departure.

“She was a critical strategic voice from the very first day of my presidential campaign in 2019 and has been a key part of advancing my agenda in the White House,” he said.

Mr. LaBolt, who currently works at a Washington communications agency, served as an adviser to Mr. Biden’s transition team and headed communications for the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, roles that Mr. Biden said have prepared him to fill Ms. Bedingfield’s spot.

“I saw him fight for Justice Jackson, and he put his all into helping us make history confirming our Cabinet and subcabinet nominees,” Mr. Biden said. “I’m proud to have him rejoin this team.”

Mr. LaBolt will step into the role as Mr. Biden faces growing pressure from Republican-led probes into the president’s relationship with his son Hunter Biden’s foreign business ventures, the deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan and the spike in illegal border crossings since he took office.

Ms. Bedingfield’s exit news comes after the White House announced the departures of Chief of Staff Ron Klain and National Economic Council Director Brian Reese.

