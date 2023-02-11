Customs and Border Protection officials working at the Douglas Port of Entry in Arizona seized 185 packages of fentanyl pills from a Mexican national trying to cross the border Wednesday.

The unnamed man’s SUV was referred for secondary inspection. Authorities found a compartment in the floor of the car, and inside discovered the fentanyl pills. CBP estimates there were around 180,000 pills, weighing just over 45 pounds.

The drugs and SUV were seized by officials, while the Mexican national was handed over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations.

“Continued layered enforcement actions and our entire team’s joint efforts are key to fulfilling our mission of protecting the homeland. Our officers are keeping deadly drugs off our streets,” Port Director Martin Gomez said in a CBP announcement Friday.

