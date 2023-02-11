The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men interrupted in the process of breaking into an electrical storage yard early Sunday morning.

Christopher Macmillan and Joshua Settle, both of Manassas, are accused of cutting the fence and breaking into an electrical facility in Aldie owned by Dominion Energy.

Responding at around 12:38 a.m., LCSO deputies apprehended the pair and recovered a bag of wire cutters at the scene. Although the investigation is ongoing, the going theory from authorities is that the two were aiming to steal copper wire.

The pair have been charged with possession of burglary tools, conspiracy to commit larceny, attempted larceny, destruction of property, and trespassing.

Dominion Energy officials confirmed to officials that there was no disturbance at the adjacent substation.

Substations have been the subject of attacks nationwide in recent months, including the arrest of two individuals alleged to have plotted the disabling of five facilities near Baltimore in order to cripple the city’s power grid.

