Two sex offenders were caught trying to cross the U.S. southern border into Texas illegally last week, Customs and Border Protection officials said Friday.

Border Patrol agents apprehended Honduran national Alex Alvarado-Benites, 31, among a group of nine people who were trying to avoid detection near Eagle Pass last Monday.

Alvarado-Benites was convicted of sexual assault of a child and endangering the welfare of a child in Delaware. He was sentenced to two years in prison and was last deported in 2010.

Salvadoran national Celso Antonio Orellana-Lopez, 36, was taken into custody by border officials on Wednesday when he was caught with another person trying to enter the U.S. illegally.

Orellana-Lopez was convicted of assault with intent to rape in California. He was sentenced to a year in prison and was last deported in 2016.

Both men face up to 20 years in prison for trying to reenter the U.S. as convicted felons.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.